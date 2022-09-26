Suspect steals more than $4K worth of baseball bats in Spring, sheriff says

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the man drove away with about $4,000 to 5,000 worth of baseball bats from Dugout Sports.

MCSO said the man stole the bats from Dugout Sports on I-45 in Spring back on Sept. 9 around 2:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed the man breaking into the store and stealing numerous baseball bats with an estimated value of up to $5,000. The suspect then drove away in a 2000 white Chevy truck with a pink or red Chevy emblem on the front.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.