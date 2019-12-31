A 19-year-old man told police he killed his pregnant sister to protect his family and the unborn child from its mother, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit was released Monday and details what Eduardo Arevalo told police after his arrest on a capital murder charge.

Viridiana Arevalo, 23, was reported missing Dec. 17 and was last seen the day before.

She was 8 months pregnant with a girl when she was killed, the family told WFAA in a previous interview.

Her body was found Dec. 22 in an alley on near the 5200 block of Strickland Avenue, The Colony police said.

According to the affidavit, Eduardo told detectives needed to protect his family and the unborn child from its mother and killed Virdiana because of a "family conflict."

A CLEAR Alert was issued for Viridiana Arevalo on Dec. 18.

Eduardo and Viridiana had allegedly gotten into an argument the day before her murder, documents state.

After the argument, he went to his room and tried to go to sleep, according to the affidavit.

Eduardo told detectives he was thinking “maybe it’s the time to murder her,” and went back into the living room, the affidavit states.

At that point, documents state Eduardo approached Viridiana from behind the couch, where she was sitting, and strangled her.

He then proceeded to wrap her head in duct tape to make sure she would die, the affidavit says.

According to court documents, Eduardo cleaned the crime scene and then put his sister's body in his car and left The Colony to hide her body in a grassy field.

But six days later, he allegedly brought her body back to The Colony and dumped her in the alley where she was found, police said

Arevalo said he murdered his sister and her unborn child "due to an on-going family conflict caused by the victim's mental health conditions," documents state.

During interviews with detectives, he told authorities “I murdered her… I murdered her," the affidavit states.

"He stated that he felt that his sister was an embarrassment to her family,” Sgt. Aaron Woodard said.

