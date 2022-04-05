People rush to help man who was attacked with machete; one detained

A witness chased the suspect down a creek, and authorities were able to detain someone who matched the description of the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a local hospital after he was struck three to four times in the back of the head with a machete, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of West Commerce Street.

Police said an argument began between the victim and the suspect. After the suspect attacked the victim, the victim ran into a nearby business.

The people inside rushed to help the victim and called for help. Police said he "was bleeding profusely."

A witness chased the suspect down a creek, and authorities were able to detain someone who matched the description of the suspect.

However, SAPD did not confirm if the person they detained is the man who attacked the victim. They were unable to find the machete.

KENS 5 asked authorities if these sort of crimes are common in the area. Police said, "Sometimes...don't know why, but we do see a lot of machetes."

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, according to police. They said there is no danger to the public.