Man accused of fatally shooting two Tyler dentists indicted on murder charge

Smith was indicted in the 114th District Court on the charge by a Smith County grand jury in its May 5 session, according to a court agenda.

TYLER, Texas

A Tyler man accused of fatally shooting two doctors at a dental office in March has been indicted on a murder charge.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons after Tyler residents Blake G. Sinclair, 59, and Jack E. Burroughs, 75, both died from injuries in a March 16 shooting at Affordable Dentures & Implants.

