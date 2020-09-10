Sketch released of man who committed sexual acts with multiple children in west Houston

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released a suspect sketch of a man wanted for sexual acts with children.

Houston Crime Stoppers and police investigators hope someone will recognize something about the sketch or the suspect description that will lead to an arrest. The man is wanted for indecency with a child.

The crimes allegedly occurred in October of 2017 when the man performed sexual acts with “child victims” in the 12500 block of Mews Circle.

“During the investigation, the victims made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the suspect known as ‘Bernardo Castro’ or ‘Nayo’ performed indecent sexual acts on the victims. A forensic sketch artist composed a drawing of the suspect,” Houston Crime Stoppers stated in a press release.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who is about five feet, seven inches tall. He has a thin build with a possible scar on his right temple and above his top lip.