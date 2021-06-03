Man wanted for murder arrested after highspeed chase in Harrison County

The chase began after a Harrison County deputy tried pulling the man over after going a high rate of speed and swerving across lanes on Interstate 20.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested after leading the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a highspeed chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, at midnight on June 3 a Harrison County deputy observed a silver-colored Mustang traveling east on Interstate 20 at a high rate of speed and appeared to be swerving across lanes of traffic.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle using red lights and siren as the vehicle continued to speed over the speed limit.

The vehicle then made an aggressive traffic move and made a U-turn in the driveway of the ESD fire station at FM 2625 and FM31 the continued northbound at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle then came to a stop near the intersection of FM 31 and Blocker Road as other units began to arrive to assist.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

After a short foot chase, the driver was taken into custody.

The man identified himself but had no identification indicating his name.

After checking the license plate on the vehicle, the vehicle was found to be registered in Irving, Texas and not to the driver.

He later admitted his name and it was checked through the TCIC/NCIC database and was found to have multiple fugitive warrants and an outstanding warrant from Bastrop, Louisiana for attempted murder and murder.