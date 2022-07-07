Upshur County man gets life in prison for killing grandfather, women

Williams was inside his grandfather's house watching the Super Bowl when during the halftime show, an argument broke out between Gibson and Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County man received two life sentences in prison for killing his grandfather and a woman at a Super Bowl watch party last year.

Nichlous Cole Williams, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murders of Leonard Faris Gibson and Denene Susanne Mosely. Williams will serve each life sentence concurrently.

Williams was inside his grandfather's house watching the Super Bowl when during the halftime show, an argument broke out between Gibson and Williams, according to Upshur County District Attorney Billy W. Byrd.

Williams took Gibson's 3980 caliber pistol and shot him. Williams then shot Mosely as she headed to the bedroom, Byrd said.

After he shot the victims, Williams went across the street to a neighbor's house. He told the neighbor what happened and gave him the pistol.