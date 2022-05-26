4 arrested after threat to Manor ISD schools; Georgetown ISD also investigating incidents

Manor Chief of Police Ryan Phipps said they became aware of a threat against Manor ISD schools Wednesday night, which led to increased law enforcement Thursday.

MANOR, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a threat against Manor ISD schools.

Manor Chief of Police Ryan Phipps said the department became aware of a threat against Manor ISD schools Wednesday night at around 10 p.m. Phipps said a social media post, which depicted a young man with an assault rifle using foul language in the background, had text on the video of Thursday's date: May 26, 2022.

Phipps said Manor police contacted the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the Austin Police Department (APD) and DPS for assistance because Manor ISD schools cross over jurisdictions and are not strictly within Manor city limits.

Law enforcement were posted at all Manor ISD schools – including a charter school that lies within Manor city limits – in response to this social media post, Phipps said.

The district posted on social media after midnight Thursday that, effective that day, it was suspending all non-essential visitors at all schools and that it would have an increased law enforcement presence patrolling and monitoring.

In an update on Monday, May 30, the district said it will continue to suspend non-essential visitors during the school day hours at all campuses for the remainder of the school year, which ends on June 2. Visitors will be allowed at school activities.

While welcoming students into school Thursday morning, Phipps said the Manor Police Department was made aware of a second social media post with threatening messaging toward Manor ISD schools. This social media post included a photo of a female holding a weapon, stating, "Manor Got Some Coming." The photo was originally posted on Snapchat.

At around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, MISD posted on Facebook that the district was aware of a photo of the female.

The Manor Police Department said at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday, Manor PD officers, as well as officials with the MISD police department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, conducted a "high-risk stop" of a vehicle entering the Manor High School campus.

Police originally said three suspects were detained Thursday morning, and one of those individuals was a suspect in a recent threat against MISD schools. In an update Thursday afternoon, Phipps said four people had been arrested related to threats against Manor ISD schools. Two of those four were identified as suspects and were being interviewed, Phipps said.

Listen to authorities give an update Thursday afternoon below:

MISD said law enforcement agencies were actively investigating alleged threats and reassured the community that MISD campuses are safe and secure.

"We have increased law enforcement presence patrolling and monitoring all Manor ISD campuses throughout the day," MISD said.

Manor ISD Superintendent Andre Spencer thanked all the law enforcement entities that assisted Thursday. Spencer reassured the community that "our schools are safe" and there would be an increase in patrols at Manor ISD schools.

Spencer encouraged the community "if you see something, say something." He said that due to quick action of staff members within Manor ISD, they were able to engage with law enforcement quickly to ensure they could get ahead of any potential threats.

Manor police said the incidents occurred at Manor High School and Decker Middle School.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown, the Georgetown Police Department has investigated two different threats against schools. One involved a water gun while the other involved a "hit type list possibly created by two students."

These threats come days after more than a dozen students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

