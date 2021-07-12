Marshall Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a robbery suspect.
According to police, the robbery occurred Thursday, July 1 at the Kroger located at 300 East End Boulevard.
The suspect is described as light-skinned, either Hispanic or white male, wearing a facemask, blue and black jacket, and a cap.
Officers on scene were informed that the suspect had walked up to the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him the money because he had a gun.
Cash was given to the suspect, and they exited the store, according to police.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or have any additional information, please contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.