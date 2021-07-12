Marshall Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

The robbery occurred July 1 at the Kroger located at 300 East End Boulevard.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, the robbery occurred Thursday, July 1 at the Kroger located at 300 East End Boulevard.

The suspect is described as light-skinned, either Hispanic or white male, wearing a facemask, blue and black jacket, and a cap.

Officers on scene were informed that the suspect had walked up to the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk which said to give him the money because he had a gun.

Cash was given to the suspect, and they exited the store, according to police.