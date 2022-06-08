An arrest warrant was issued for suspect involved in the Citi Trends shooting

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the Citi Trends store at 620 East End Blvd S.

MARSHALL, Texas — An arrest warrant was issued for Montrel Antwan Hatten, 39, if Marshall is believed to be involved in the Citi Trends shooting.

According to police, Hatton was identified as the shooter by the two victims who both had gunshot wounds.

Hattan was seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate NZS7510.