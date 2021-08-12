Martin Reynolds murder trial in the hands of the jury

Jury says it is "not close to a decision" after more than three hours of deliberation.

TYLER, Texas — A murder suspect claims he killed in self-defense. Now his fate is in the hands of the jury.

Martin Reynolds, 25 of Whitehouse, is accused of murdering Andrew Carpenter, 19, Nov. 5, 2017.

The trial began Monday, Dec. 6.

Today, on day 3, the final witness, Smith County Detective, Josh Hill took the stand.

Hill said Reynolds was claiming self-defense at the time of their interview. The jury was shown the pistol that Reynolds is accused of shooting at Carpenter, and Hill testified it is an intimidating weapon.

Reynolds told Hill that Carpenter was calling him names over the phone and said Carpenter was going to shoot up the truck used to get to the Deerwood residence.

Reynolds said in the recording that he brought the gun as self-defense.

According to Hill, it would be difficult for Reynolds to pull the pistol out from behind him.

Defense attorney, Thad Davidson, then asked to utilize the weapons in question to demonstrate the time it takes to pull a gun from behind one's back and load ammunition in a shotgun if needed, using the weapons in question.

The weapons did not have ammunition in during this time.

Davidson then asked Hill if it took a quarter of a second to load the shotgun. Hill says he's uncertain if it was a quarter of a second, but that it was "less than a second."

After both sides rested, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson read the instructions to the jury.

The prosecution argues against self-defense because Reynolds went to the property with a deadly weapon-- despite Carpenter telling him not to.

According to Bryan Jiral, prosecutor, Reynolds' presence was meant to "confront Drew, to threaten Drew," Jiral adds that his intention was to "convey that he was there for violence."

Reynold's defense argues that he had one choice: shoot or be killed.

Davidson says that because Carpenter was under 21-years-old and doesn't have a license to carry, he is the one breaking the law, not Reynolds.

Davidson says that Reynolds only had his gun out after being shot at; however, Jiral plays a recording of Reynolds saying, “I pulled out the gun to show Drew I had one too.” Jiral is arguing that Reynolds had his gun in his hand prior to being shot at.

Detective Hill said pulling the gun to show Carpenter that he had a gun is exhibiting deadly force.