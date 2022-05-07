Mass shootings: motives, red flags, and solutions

"I do fear for what lies ahead for us. I think things are gonna get worse before they get better," said criminologist Alex Del Carmen, Ph.D.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — These days, shootings seem to happen like clock-work. Another day. Another report. Another mass casualty.

"It's more of the same, right? Here we go again,” said Alex Del Carmen- associate dean of Tarleton State University’s School of Criminology

He said this carnage isn’t regionally specific. Cities, rural communities, and every place in between is vulnerable.

This issue is getting worse.

“What concerns me is that they're increasing the gravity and frequency and so who knows when the next one’s going to be," Del Carmen said.

With at least 320 mass shootings reported so far this year, experts says 2022 could surpass 2021’s record of 692.

Del Carmen said there's a trend to these as well. In the 20-30 days following a shooting, another very similar one tends to happen.

For many people this raises the question, should we as a society stop talking about these shooters? Would less attention stop this from happening? Del carmen said not quite.

“We criminologists believe that this is simply as a result of many, many things that have happened over the past few years," Del Carmen said. "We've seen a rise of anger, a public that is less tolerant, COVID-19 issues, and various other things that have really altered our moods and we see that manifested now in the form of street violence.”