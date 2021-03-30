Man arrested, accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting 12-year-old boy

Detectives say the boy is still in a lot of pain.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade police say they arrested a man in connection to the abduction, sexual assault and shooting of a 12-year-old boy over the weekend.

Officers say it happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The boy was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue when Aliex Santiesteban, 43, approached the boy and forced him into his car, according to the police.

Investigators say Santiesteban drove the boy to the area of Northwest 45th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue where he sexually assaulted and shot the boy. Santiesteban then forced the boy out of the car and drove away, according to the police department.

Detective Adalberto Fuentes said the boy couldn't see after he was shot in the face and started wandering the streets to get help. A neighbor was able to guide him to a local corner store where they called the police, Fuentes said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to investigators.

"The victim is in stable condition, but he's still in a lot of pain. It's a traumatic incident that occurred to him. The victim is very lucky. The shot went through his jaw and exited his head," Detective Fuentes said.

Santiesteban was later identified and arrested. He faces charges of sexual battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping a child under 13, and attempted felony murder with a firearm.

#UPDATE: Aliex Santiesteban has been identified and placed under arrest. We would like to thank the investigators from our Special Victim Bureau Sexual Crimes Unit and Sexual Predator & Offender Unit, our Forensic Services Bureau & @KathyFndzRundle for their hard work. https://t.co/nUD7CEE9Rk pic.twitter.com/R07GM12Fui — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 30, 2021