TYLER, Texas — A Michigan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child sex charges in May.

According to the Department of Justice, Daniel Wayne Little II pursued an inappropriate relationship with a 10-year-old East Texas child between Dec. 2016 and Oct. 2017.

Little used an app to find the victim. Afterward, Little demanded the child send explicit images and videos to him. He also described acts he wanted to do with the child.

Little was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 14 of 2018.

The FBI helped investigate the case. The case is a part of the DOJ's Project Safe Childhood, a law enforcement initiative to prosecute people who exploit children on the Internet.