Officer ambushed: Houston police looking for 3 suspects after patrol SUV is shot up

The officer was not hurt, and he was able to return fire as the suspects fled.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for three suspects after at least one of them opened fire on an officer’s vehicle before fleeing through a nearby park, the department said early Friday.

The gunfire happened just after 1 a.m. in the 14000 block of Minetta, next to Haviland Park.

Lt. Pavel said the officer wrapped up a traffic stop and was sitting in his patrol SUV when three unknown suspects approached and opened fire. The SUV was struck at least three times, but the officer was not hurt.

The three-year-veteran officer returned fire as the suspects ran away. It’s unclear if any of them were wounded.

A large perimeter was set up, but so far no arrests have been made, KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported.

Police said there were witnesses in the park, but investigators determined they were not connected to the gunfire. It’s also believed the earlier traffic stop was not connected to the gunfire.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

