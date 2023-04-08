Jury deliberating fate of suspected MLK Day gunman

OL Wallace stands accused of shooting into a crowd at a gathering after MLK march

SAN ANTONIO — Closing arguments were heard Friday morning in the case of OL Wallace, the man accused of killing one and injuring others in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering last year.

The jury began deliberating around 10:45 a.m. in Bexar County 226th District Court. Wallace is on trial for one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This all stems from an incident that unfolded on Jan. 17, 2022, along the 400 block of Spriggsdale Blvd. Witnesses say Wallace showed up to a party after an MLK Day march with a gun and opened fire, hitting five people.

A witness says she recognized Wallace from an apartment complex where she used to live.

Police say one of the victims, Johnnie Mobley Jr., made it to his truck where he passed out. Mobley was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Wallace's defense attorney John Young tried to make the case that the shooting was in self-defense. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on Friday, and will resume deliberations on Monday at 9 a.m.

