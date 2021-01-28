The pair is accused trying to claim the injuries came from a fall in a bathtub.

HOUSTON — A mother and her boyfriend are charged after the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tevin Jefferson, who also went by T.J., was only two years old when he died from injuries he received at his home. Detectives said the child’s mom and her boyfriend came up with a fake story to try and cover up his death.

Johvonte Johnson, 26, could be seen shaking his head throughout the hearing. He’s charged with injury to a child.

Prosecutors said, after initially denying any involvement, Johnson later admitted to deputies he hit T.J. several times with his hand, during potty training and that later, T.J. was knocked out after he fell and hit his head on a toilet.

During Wednesday night’s hearing, Johnson raised his hand several times, even as the attorney representing him advised him to not say anything.

Trying to cover it up

The child’s mother, Darrielle Williams, 23, did not appear in court. Her charge was read as well — also injury to a child because she allegedly failed to protect the boy.

This story breaks my heart. @HCSOTexas says 2 YO Tevin Jefferson 'TJ' died, after his mom's boyfriend admitted to beating him several times during potty training.

The couple initially came up w/ a fake story to cover up his death, they're now in jail. #khou11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/Sor7VCDhQt — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 28, 2021

She’s accused of trying to protect her boyfriend. Prosecutors said she took T.J. to the hospital, where the child died, and that she and her boyfriend made up a story about the child falling in the bathtub.

According to court documents, Texas Child Protective Services had previously interrogated the boyfriend on allegations of child abuse. Prosecutors said, despite this, the mother still left her child in Johnson’s care.