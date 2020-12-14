Mother, step-father arrested after four abused children found in Spring, deputies say

Precinct 4 said one child went to a stranger for help. He had a bloody nose, busted lip and wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes, according to deputies.

SPRING, Texas — Four allegedly abused children have been taken from their parents after the couple was arrested Friday in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office confirmed.

The children's mother Mercy Amador, 25, and step-father William Garcia, 31, are both charged with injury to a child. Amador faces two counts.

Investigators said the victims are ages 6, 8, 9 and 12 years old.

Precinct 4 dispatched officers about 2:27 p.m. Friday after a caller reported an 8-year-old boy approached her for help while she was in her garage. The child said he was living under a bridge and couldn't find his parents.

Officers said the boy had a bloody nose, busted lip and wasn't wearing a shirt or shoes when they arrived. Deputies also noted the child appeared to be malnourished.

Officers eventually found the boy's parents and his siblings. Investigators said the 9-year-old and 12-year-old children had similar injuries.

During the investigation, deputies said Amador confessed to abusing the children.

HCCO said Child Protective Services has stepped in and taken the kids.

Amador and Garcia were taken to the Harris County Jail. The mother was given a $15,000 bond and the father $10,000.