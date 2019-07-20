LAKEPORT, Texas — Multiple agencies are taking part in illegal gambling raids happening throughout the East Texas region.

At one of the raids in Lakeport, one person was arrested and 28 patrons were cited, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The GCSO did not release their identifies or the charges against them.

KYTX

Officials say there are a number of raids happening throughout the East Texas region.

A number of law enforcement agencies are taking part in the investigation including:

Gregg County Sheriff's Office

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

Longview Police Department

Lakeport Police Department

Gregg County District Attorney's Office

This is a developing story. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.