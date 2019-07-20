LAKEPORT, Texas — Multiple agencies are taking part in illegal gambling raids happening throughout the East Texas region.

At one of the raids in Lakeport, one person was arrested and 28 patrons were cited, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The GCSO did not release their identifies or the charges brought against them.

Officials say there are a number of raids happening throughout the East Texas region.

In Van Zandt County, the sheriff's office arrested eight suspects and cited 40 people at four different establishments.

Their charges include money laundering, possession of gambling devices and operating a gambling establishment. Officers also seized $70,000, four guns and a stolen vehicle in the county.

A number of law enforcement agencies are taking part in the investigation including:

Gregg County Sheriff's Office

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office

Longview Police Department

Lakeport Police Department

Gregg County District Attorney's Office

This is a developing story. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.