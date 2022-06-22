3 men arrested, police searching for 1 after Palestine apartment shooting

Police determined multiple men drove through the parking lot and shot at a vehicle with a man inside.

PALESTINE, Texas — Three men have been arrested and police are still searching for another in connection with a shooting last week at a Palestine apartment complex.

Palestine police officers responded to a shooting at Oak Hill Apartments, where they found multiple vehicles struck by gunfire, on June 13 around 2 p.m.

Police determined multiple men drove through the parking lot and shot at a vehicle with a man inside. While there were almost two dozen rounds fired, the victim was not struck but he did have minor abrasions, police said.

Jacques Faulk, 24, Cason Lewis, 18, Devin Lomax, 25, and Cameron Brummett, 25, were later named suspects in the shootings. Police issued arrest warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, Faulk and Lewis were taken into custody after police executed search warrants. Brummett was arrested in Jefferson County and the Palestine Police Department is still searching for Lomax.