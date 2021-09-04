Suspect charged with murder in connection with mass shooting at Bryan cabinet shop

Larry Bollin, 27, has been arrested and charged with murder.

BRYAN, Texas — A Grimes County man has been arrested and charged in connection to Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department arrested 27-year-old Larry Bollin and charged the Grimes County man with murder.

Bollin is accused of opening fire at Kent Moore Cabinets around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person was killed at the scene and six others were taken to area hospitals. Of those injured, two of the five people wounded are in critical condition. The three others are in serious but stable condition.

“Somebody told me no, no, no, there’s a shooting. We need to get out of there. I turned back and I saw all of us, a bunch of us, running, running, running,” said Amelia Rodriguez, an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets.

After the shooting, authorities said Bollin left the scene and led DPS troopers on a high-speed chase back to his home in Iola, which is about 30 miles east of the cabinet shop.

Once they got to Iola, authorities said a shooting took place and a trooper was hit. That trooper was taken to an area hospital and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Trooper Cummings says trooper was shot and the suspect then fled. A lot of troopers here are at the hospital giving support to the wounded officer. Suspect booked in Grimes Co. Sheriffs Office. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/FtQzSfzkt6 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) April 9, 2021

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske says investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack. He's being held on $1 million bond.

At this point we don't know a motive. We also don't know the identity of the person who was killed or any of the other shooting victims.