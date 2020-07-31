The man allegedly pushed down a mother and then grabbed her child and tried to flee, and that's when he allegedly exposed himself to the child.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Houston Crime Stoppers are looking for leads in an attempted kidnapping on the northwest side.

Crime Stoppers early Friday released a suspect sketch, noting the suspect has a surgical scar on his left arm. Police hope someone will recognize the man from the sketches and be able to identify him.

It was May 11, 2018 at about 7 p.m. when the man attempted to take a child from an apartment complex in the 5800 block of N. Houston Rosslyn, according to police.

The man allegedly pushed down a mother and then grabbed her child and tried to flee. The man exposed himself to the child, but the mother was able to catch up and fight him off.

The suspect then fled before police arrived.

Police described the suspect as a black male, who is about five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, a medium-brown complexion and a surgical scar on his left forearm.