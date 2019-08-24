NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of burglaries in the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began on Aug. 8, but the majority of the burglaries happened between Aug. 16-Aug. 17.

The sheriff's office says all of the vehicles broken into were parked at a residence and were unlocked. Among the items taken were handguns, checkbooks and credit cards.

The sheriff's office says once suspect was identified and charges are pending. However, investigators believe there are more subjects involved.

On Aug. 16, at abound 6 a.m., several subjects broke into a Family Dollar in Douglass and stole cigarettes and prepaid phone cards. The subjects left the scene in a white Toyota Rav-4. Investigators says the subjects also used a Black Honda CRV.

Investigators believe the subjects are involved another burglary in Bullard at a convenience store. The sheriff's office says the burglary happened at about 4:50 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe the suspects drove to Douglass afterward.

If you have any information on any of the burglaries, you are urged to call the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office at 936-560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.