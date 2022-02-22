Nacogdoches County fugitive in shooting arrested

He is charged with first-degree felony for aggravated assault with a weapon in a January shooting.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A man from Gary, Texas who fled Nacogdoches County after a shooting last month will soon be back to face charges for the assault.

Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is charged with a first-degree felony for aggravated assault with a weapon in a January shooting.

Nacogdoches County has a warrant for his arrest for a couple of offenses such as parole violation, driving while intoxicated, and more.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office arrested Lazarine on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. He is currently jailed in Panola County and is awaiting transport to Nacogdoches County

On January 31, around 11 a.m., an argument between Lazarine and a woman at the woman’s home in the 800 block of CR 918 turned violent.

The victim and Lazarine began arguing about him leaving the residence when Lazarine threatened the victim with a knife and gun. The victim was able to get the knife away from him, and cut him before fleeing the residence to her vehicle.

Lazarine followed her outside and fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun. The victim was struck in the knee and ankle.

Initially, he fled the home in a truck before leaving it and ran from the law enforcement on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office thanks Nacogdoches County EMS, the Central Heights volunteer Fire Department, Cherokee and Rusk County sheriff’s offices, and the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for their assistance in treating the victim and searching for Lazarine immediately after the assault. The sheriff’s office also appreciates Panola County’s help in apprehending this suspect.