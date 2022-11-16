Nacogdoches Game Wardens asking for help after suspect shoots, kills two bald eagles

The crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County on or around October 28, 2022.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches Game Wardens are asking for help in finding whoever killed two national birds of the United States.

Someone shot and killed two bald eagles on or around October 28, 2022, according to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. The crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County.

Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to crime stoppers that lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information about the crime can submit tips via www.ncstips.com or by calling 936-560-4636.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office release:

Nacogdoches Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in locating the criminal that shot and killed two BALD EAGLES on or around October 28th. This crime took place on County Road 283 in Nacogdoches County.



Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to CRIME STOPPERS that leads to an arrest in this case. All information is confidential and you never have to give your name. You may submit tips via our website at www.ncstips.com or by telephone at 936-560-4636. Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is the sole judge of reward payments

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.