East Texas man charged with 40 felonies related to child sex abuse, child porn investigation

The NCSO investigators said the abuse is believed to have begun in June 2022 when the victim was 15-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Ryan Michael Walker, 32, was charged with 40 felonies in a child sexual abuse and child pornography investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 13, Walker was taken into custody without incident for warrants of two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child. The other 39 charges are for possession or promotion of child pornography.

The investigation revealed that there were multiple complaints from different people of an alleged ongoing sexual relationship between Walker and the victim. Walker had also send nude images to the victim, according to NCSO.

The NCSO investigators said the abuse is believed to have begun in June 2022 when the victim was 15-years-old.

Investigators discovered 38 pornographic images on Walker's phone after he consented to the search on his phone.

NCSO said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be possible.