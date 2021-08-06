Nacogdoches police investigating after teens found shot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at the Orton Hill Apartment Complex.
According to the department, officers were called to the complex around 1:43 a.m. where two teenagers were located sitting in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on scene.
Both teens were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Officers are still on scene.
This story is developing, and more information will be added when released.