Nacogdoches police investigating 3 separate shootings

"Three separate shootings in such a short timeframe is not normal."

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred Friday, April 7.

NPD Sgt. Brett Ayres says last Friday's series of events is a cause for concern and community action.

"It is very concerning and we're continuing to investigate, to hold people responsible because we want to keep Nacogdoches as safe as possible," Ayres said.

According to police, the first shooting, in which one man was hurt, happened in the 400 block of West Main Street, about 200 feet from the police department.

Less than 10 minutes later, police were called to another shooting just two miles down from the first one in the 1600 block of Cardinal Street.

Then minutes later, reports of a drive-by-shooting in the 1600 block of Woden Road came in, just two miles from the second shooting.

With these shootings being close in time and proximity, it's caused some to question if there is a possible connection.

"At this time, we have no evidence to suggest that these incidents or these shootings are connected in any way," said Ayres. Of course, we're always evaluating and looking at the evidence to see if it ever points in that direction."

It's a direction, Ayres says, has led his department to get more guns out of the hands of criminals.

"Just on the same weekend that these three shootings happen, our officers were able to get five different guns off the street or five separate incidents and make five arrests," said Ayres.

Ayres says the work doesn't stop there, but takes a team effort of support from city officials to community members to combat this issue.

"It really does take everybody to combat crime and gun violence," said Ayres. It takes all of the city-county leaders, it takes the police department and it certainly takes the support of the community. "

Anyone with information on these shootings to call Nacogdoches police at 936-559-2607 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.