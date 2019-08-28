NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department has arrested a man for robbery a convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday night. Police are searching for the other suspect involved.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of South Street.

Police say a suspect went into the store with a handgun demanding money from the register, taking an "unknown amount of money".

Officers spotted a silver Honda CRV leaving the area, possibly involved in the robbery. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then led officers on a pursuit eastbound on S.W. Stallings Drive from Durst Street to the 2300 block of S.E. Stallings Drive.

The vehicle came to a stop and two suspects fled on foot.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers took Jermikilan Page, 25, of Nacogdoches, into custody for the aggravated robbery.

Page has been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.