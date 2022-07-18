Police release name, photos of suspect from the theft of jewelry from Longview Mall

Longview police on Monday said one of the two suspects is Lester Moody, who has an outstanding warrant of robbery.

Police have released the name of a suspect in the recent theft of jewelry from a store in the Longview Mall.

Longview police on Monday said one of the two suspects is Lester Moody, who has an outstanding warrant of robbery. Police also released two photos of Moody.

Officers responded at about 1:25 p.m. on July 1 to Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall about a robbery, police said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who said a man and woman “posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry.”