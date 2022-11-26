Police also released a photo of Camilla Francisquini on behalf of her family.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The 11-month-old Naugatuck girl police say was killed by her father was laid to rest on Saturday.

Police, who said the toddler was laid to rest in a private ceremony, also released a photo of Camilla Francisquini on behalf of her family.

“We recognize that a loss such as this has a profound impact on both our officers and our community,” Naugatuck police said in a tweet. “We will continue to seek Justice for Camilla, and put forth every effort to apprehend her murderer.”

Police continued: “We ask the public to keep Camilla’s family in your hearts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to navigate an unimaginable loss.”

Camilla was found dead on Nov. 18 at a home on Millville Ave. Police are searching for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, who they said choked, stabbed, and dismembered the girl.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Christopher Francisquini’s arrest.

Due to being on special parole, the 31-year-old is required to wear an ankle monitor, but during a dispute with the child’s mother on the day she died, he ripped off the ankle monitor and destroyed his cell phone. It is believed the child's mother was unaware of her death during the dispute, police said.

He was last seen on video surveillance on Quinnipiac Ave. in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

There is an arrest warrant for Christopher Francisquini, who is facing charges of murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. His bond is set at $5 million.

Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister has said this suspect is considered very dangerous.

“He does have an extensive history of violent acts; this offender was somebody who has an extensive criminal history and has shown disregard for the safety of others,” McAllister said earlier this week.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of father Christopher Francisquini is asked to please contact NPD at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

