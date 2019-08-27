NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects in two incidents on drug charges this week.

According to the NCSO, deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling on FM 2782 at CR 724 Sunday evening for an expired registration.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 26-year-old Calley Sledge, 26, was out of jail on bond for drug charges. Deputies observed Sledge seemed nervous.

Sledge refused the deputies' request to search the vehicle. A K-9 unit appeared on the scene. During a free air search, the K-9 alerted deputies of the smell of narcotics.

The sheriff's office says a probable cause search revealed an ounce of crystal methamphetamine hitting behind the vehicle's radio.

Sledge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, deputies found a four wheeler traveling on CR 9891 at about 3 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the deputies saw the suspects threw contraband from the ATV before attempting to elude the deputies.

The suspects, 41-year-old Michael Birdwell and 37-year-old Jennifer Langford, did stop and were arrested at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the deputies found the suspect to be in possession of two pistols and a rifle that were believed to be stolen. The deputies reported one of the serial numbers on one of the pistols appeared to be scratched up.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the contraband thrown from the ATV. In all, the deputies found methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia in addition to the weapons.

Birdwell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and tamper with identification.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Langford was charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, Langford received a third charged, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, after Nacogdoches County Jail staff found more drugs on he

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are trying to find the owner(s) of the three weapons seized by the deputies.