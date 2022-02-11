Abshire B.A.C after the fatal wreck was .097.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker.

Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

She was indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge in the death of Madison Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Blood test results for Abshire, who agreed to give a blood sample the night of the wreck, came back from the Jefferson County Regional Crime Lab on October 14, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Her blood alcohol concentration, or B.A.C, after the fatal wreck was .097. In Texas a person is considered legally intoxicated when their blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08 percent.

Just before midnight on Sunday night, August 7, 2022, Abshire was driving herself and Thibodeau to Abshire's residence in Nederland according to the probable cause affidavit.

Both worked together at Modelo's Sports Bar in Beaumont and had just gotten off of work according to the document.

As Abshire was driving south on Cardinal Dr and attempted to take the Highway 347 exit she lost control of her 2005 Jeep Wrangler driving off the road and flipping several times the affidavit said.

The Jeep landed upside down and caught fire.

Abshire was able to escape and crawl away from the burning Jeep but Thibodeau was not able to and died at the scene of the wreck according to the document.

Firefighters discovered Thibodeau's body inside the Jeep after they put out the fire according to a file story.

Abshire was taken by ambulance Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where Beaumont Police officers spoke to her about the wreck.

She told officers at the hospital that she had a few drinks before leaving work the night of the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.