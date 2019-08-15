NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A New Waverly man is behind bars after allegedly sending pornographic pictures to a child over Snapchat.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, investigators spent months looking into the case against 26-year-old Dillian Andrew Bernard Scott.

A grand jury issued a warrant for Scott's arrest last month. On August Tuesday, Scott surrendered to authorities at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

He was booked on charges of indecency with a child. His bond was set at $25,000.