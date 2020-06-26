No one hurt after drive-by shooting in Lufkin, 3 suspects in custody

A 4th suspect has not been identified and remains on the run as off Friday evening.

LUFKIN, Texas — No one was hurt after a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Lufkin, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of West Grove Avenue near North Raguet Street.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers received a call about shots being fired at a home from a black Toyota Camry. Witnesses told police that four shots in all were fired.

Two adults and four children, all under 8 years old, were in the front yard. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police said the Camry fled the scene before officers arrived. However, officers caught up with the car at the Newson Street Apartments several blocks away from the shooting.

When an officers approached the vehicle, three men fled the car in separate directions. A fourth man remained in the vehicle. The officers held the man, later identified as 18-year-old Nicholas Hood, at gun point until backup arrived. He was arrested and taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Police later arrested two of the three remaining suspects.

One of the suspects, 17-year-old Keelan Larue, was wanted for a shooting on May 22 on Ellis Avenue. He is a known associate of the Jaccboyworld gang.

The other suspect is a minor and will not be identified.

All three suspects will be charged with engaging in criminal activity.