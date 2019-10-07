NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation Wednesday evening in Nacogdoches.

The incident occurred at a business on Business Highway 59 South at the Angelina River Bridge at about 5 p.m.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, the feud started at a businesses in Nacogdoches. A male took a battery from a motorcycle, claiming the motorcycle's owner owed him money. The motorcycle owner went to the business to get the battery back.

Video footage obtained by investigations showed an altercation that took place at the business.

The sheriff's office says in the video, a van pulled up to the business. A woman got out of van and greeted the employee outside.

The NCSO says the woman tried to get the battery back, but the employee told her he would not do so.

A man exited the van and began to walk towards the employee. The employee took out a handgun and pointed it at the man, who investigators say was unarmed.

The NCSO says the employee shot twice at the parking lot in the direction of the man and woman.

Two DPS units were flagged down and disarmed the employee. There were no injuries.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office there will likely be charges from the district attorney following the investigation.

The NCSO did not identify any of the subjects involved.