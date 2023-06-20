Arlington Police arrest 48-year-old man for allegedly shining laser pointer at helicopter pilot

While the helicopter was helping Arlington police, the pilot reported that someone on the ground was shining a laser at him.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Officers arrested a North Texas man on Tuesday for allegedly using a laser pointer on a helicopter pilot, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Early Tuesday morning, Arlington police requested Air 1 assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department to help locate a stolen vehicle. While the helicopter was helping, the pilot reported to Arlington police that someone on the ground was shining a laser at him. The pilot was able to direct officers to the area where the laser was coming from.

Officers then responded to that location in the 1200 block of Land Rush Drive, which is south of River Legacy Park and northwest of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.