North Texas man charged for supplying, selling fentanyl leading to overdose death, officials say

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County man has been indicated for federal drug trafficking violations in connection with an overdose death, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Kevin Chase McCauley, of Saginaw, was named in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Aug. 9, charging him with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, McCauley made his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson.

According to the indictment and the information presented in court, on March 8, officers with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported overdose in Argyle, Texas. When they arrived, they found one victim dead of an apparent overdose.

An autopsy revealed the victim died from the “toxic effects of fentanyl,” the indictment said. Investigators concluded that McCauley allegedly was the person who both supplied and sold the fentanyl resulting in the victim’s death.

If convicted, McCauley faces 20 years to life in federal prison, officials said.

The case is being investigated by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office CID, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.