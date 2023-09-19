23-year-old North Texas man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in hotel room, police say

Police say they found the 51-year-old victim unconscious and bleeding, and paramedics were unable to save her.

NORTHLAKE, Texas — A 23-year-old man is in the Denton County jail after Northlake police say he killed his 51-year-old mother.

Police say they were called to a hotel at about 11:52 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller said he heard a woman screaming and was concerned.

Officers tried to make entry with a room key, but the suspect, Aaron Ezra Cole II, reportedly opened the door slightly before quickly shutting it and locking it with the deadbolt.

Police say officers used a breaching tool to enter the room, and once it was breached, Cole was called out of the room and arrested.

Once secured, police say they found the victim, 51-year-old Nichelle Cole unconscious and bleeding in the room. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but she was unable to be revived and pronounced dead.

At this time, police have not released a motive in the murder.