ODESSA, Texas — Police say there are "multiple gunshot victims" in Midland and Odessa after two suspects opened fire Saturday afternoon.

One suspect is in dead and police are searching for another, according to the Midland Police Department.

Odessa police have also confirmed one person is dead.

UMC has confirmed a 17 month old is on the way to Lubbock after being shot in the face.

According to Midland police, the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on I-20 when they stopped and shot a DPS trooper, before traveling to Odessa.

Police believe the traveled to Home Depot where they switched vehicles, one in a gold/white small Toyota truck and the other a U.S. mail carrier truck.

The suspect in the mail truck has not been apprehended.

There appear to be multiple shooting locations, and police have asked drivers to stay off the road and stay inside.

Multiple areas were on lockdown, including UT Permian Basin.All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

