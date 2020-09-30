Odessa women arrested for attempting to poison 2 dogs

The owner called police after he found his dogs eating meat with green sprinkles and the dogs got sick.

ODESSA, Texas — Two Odessa women are in jail after police say they attempted to poison some dogs.

Joanne Briones, 44, and Alexis Briones, 18, have each been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals-poison.

According to arrest affidavits, the owner of the dogs called police on August 23 after his two dogs, Sterling and Autumn, had gotten sick.

The owner told officers he had discovered the dogs eating a meaty substance with green sprinkles behind his residence.

Security footage of the alley showed Alexis approach the rear of the victim's residence. She then reportedly took out a pellet gun from her waist and fired five shots at one of the dogs.

Later both Alexis and Joanne reportedly were seen on footage walking to the back gate. Alexis was seen holding an object, possibly a bowl, in a way so as not to spill the contents.

Both women were then seen kneeling over the fence.

According to the affidavit, no other people were caught on the camera in the alley until the owner discovered the dogs.

The green substance on the meat was sent to be tested by the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. It tested positive for bromethalin, a poison often used to kill rodents.