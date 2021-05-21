Houston police kill man who allegedly walked up and fired a gun at them during traffic stop

The man allegedly walked from a nearby gas station as police conducted a traffic stop on a different person.

HOUSTON — Houston police said officers shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on them as they conducted a traffic stop on the city’s southwest side early Friday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. along Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.

Police believe it may have all been sparked by a potential road rage incident that took place somewhere along Gessner and Westpark, about seven miles away.

Investigators said officers spotted a green pickup truck speeding, so they followed it and pulled it over.

A man and woman in the truck told officers they were speeding to try and get away from someone in a black car who was shooting at another car.

During the traffic stop, a man in his 20s walked from a nearby gas station and began talking to police. He allegedly shouted “just shoot me” as he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun. He then fired at least one gunshot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire and wounded the man.

He was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, but officers said they found his black Mitsubishi car parked at a Shell gas station nearby.

NEW: Caught on a nearby gas stations surveillance cam — you can see the moment the alleged shooter pulls up in his black Mitsubishi car, parks, waits few mins then walks in the direction where HPD officers are conducting unrelated traffic stop on Bissonnett. @KHOU https://t.co/5ofIOXEPN5 pic.twitter.com/zRFq3sskAQ — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 21, 2021

They are not sure if he is tied to the possible earlier road rage incident.

Police are now looking over area surveillance cameras.