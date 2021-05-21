Houston police kill man who allegedly walked up and fired a gun at them during traffic stop

HOUSTON — Houston police said officers shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire on them as they conducted a traffic stop on the city’s southwest side early Friday morning.
It happened just before 2 a.m. along Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway.
Police believe it may have all been sparked by a potential road rage incident that took place somewhere along Gessner and Westpark, about seven miles away.
Investigators said officers spotted a green pickup truck speeding, so they followed it and pulled it over.
A man and woman in the truck told officers they were speeding to try and get away from someone in a black car who was shooting at another car.
During the traffic stop, a man in his 20s walked from a nearby gas station and began talking to police. He allegedly shouted “just shoot me” as he reached into his pants and pulled out a gun. He then fired at least one gunshot at officers, police said.
Officers returned fire and wounded the man.
He was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not been released, but officers said they found his black Mitsubishi car parked at a Shell gas station nearby.
They are not sure if he is tied to the possible earlier road rage incident.
Police are now looking over area surveillance cameras.
The man and woman who were pulled over were not hurt, nor were any officers.