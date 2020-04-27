HOUSTON — Houston police shot and killed a man who was allegedly firing multiple gunshot rounds around his family’s home on the east side early Monday morning.

Chief Art Acevedo said his officers were called to the 7900 block of Chadwick around 12:45 a.m.

According to a tweet from the police department, officers responded to scene after reports the suspect was firing a weapon from the front of his residence.

The suspect’s stepfather was home at the time but was afraid to go outside. He told police the gunman had anger and drug issues.

HPD dispatchers also allegedly received a phone called from the suspect saying he is reloading his piece and was "waiting" for them. Arriving officers surrounded the area but stayed clear of the home as more gunfire went off.

Police said the suspect, however, went one street over to Lane Street and continued to fire more shots. Acevedo said three HPD officers that were on the next street over believed the suspect pointed his weapon and fired shots in their direction. Those officers returned fire with their rifles, shooting and killing the suspect.

No officers or other civilians were injured, police said.

The man's name was not immediately released.

Per standard protocol, the incident will be investigated by the HPD Homicide and Internal Affairs Divisions as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

This is the third deadly officer-involved shooting in our area in less than a week:

