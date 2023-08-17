Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted at 11:50 p.m. Thursday night that Terran Green had been taken into custody "without incident."

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting three law enforcement officers was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Terran Green, 34, is accused of shooting an HCSO deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday evening and injuring three more law enforcement officers while they closed in on him on Thursday.

The sheriff said Friday morning that Green now faces three counts of attempted capital murder in the shootings.

The sheriff said the shootout on Thursday happened at a house in the Humble area on Silhouette Ridge, which is just north of the Beltway, about 6.5 miles away from where the shooting happened Wednesday night.

Gonzalez tweeted at 11:50 p.m. that Terran Green had been taken into custody "without incident." He said the man was hiding in a corner of the house and had no visible injuries.

Authorities said Terran Green barricaded himself inside the house after opening fire on the officers. Two deputies -- one with the United States Marshals Service and one with HCSO -- were shot, according to Gonzalez. The HCSO deputy was struck a couple of times but was wearing body armor. One US Marshal was shot in the leg and another was struck by shrapnel. All three were taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to Gonzalez, they got a tip that Terran Green was possibly at the home in the Sunset Ridge West neighborhood off the Beltway. When they got there, they talked to people and found out he was inside the home. Three officers went inside and were met with gunfire, Gonzalez said. They didn't have a chance to return fire and immediately retreated.

During the standoff, a tactical vehicle was seen breaking windows and walls of the house in an effort to get Terran Green out. Gas was also seen being pumped into the home and a drone was seen flying in and around the house.

The sheriff said there initially were other people in the house but they were able to get out early in the evening unharmed.

Watch the moment Terran Green was taken into custody:

What led up to the standoff

Law enforcement authorities from across the state had been trying to find Terran Green since they said he shot 29-year-old HCSO Deputy Joseph Anderson on Wednesday night. As of Thursday afternoon, Anderson was recovering and was in good spirits. Gonzalez said he was shot at least two times and underwent surgery shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say three law enforcement officers have been shot by the same suspect in the last 24 hours.



Anderson was shot Wednesday on Homestead Road just inside Beltway 8 and east of the Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez said Anderson went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured.

Authorities believe Terran Green is the person who shot Anderson. About three hours after the shooting Wednesday night, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, and then a little before 2 a.m., his brother, James Green, was added. James Green has since been cleared. Blue Alerts are issued to help catch people who are believed to have wounded or killed local, state or federal law enforcement officers.





Who is Terran Green?

Andy Kahan, with Crime Stoppers, said Terran Green has a lengthy criminal record and there was a warrant out for his arrest when he opened fire on Anderson. Kahan thinks it could be one of the reasons why the deputy was shot.

"When Green is pulled over by a deputy, he knows he is wanted. He knows he is going back to jail no matter what the traffic stop was for. That is what puts law enforcement in such peril," Kahan said.

Terran Green's background includes a criminal history dating back to 2007. He's been charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and also faced theft and drug charges, according to records. He served time in prison at least three times. The warrant that was out for his arrest was for failure to appear in court.

Kahan said he wishes Terran Green wasn't let out on bond or was given a higher bond.

