Official: 2 men arrested for multiple drug charges after failing to stop for an officer in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Police officers arrested two men for multiple drug charges after they failed to stop their car in Lufkin early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, William Kincaide, 55, and Christopher Dolman, 53, were driving a Mazda sedan at 90-100 mph on Frank Avenue and failed to stop at four red lights.

Officers attempted to stopped the sedan but the driver, Kincaide kept driving. After a short pursuit, Kincaide stopped the vehicle at a home off Berry Road and was arrested.

The passenger, Dolman fled on foot and was found hiding under a building by officers and an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy, officials said.

Officers reviewed the car and found a lunch kit with 6 ounces of methamphetamine, .96 ounces of crack cocaine, a small Listerine bottle of PCP, .18 ounces of ecstasy, and 1.26 ounces of marijuana. A loaded handgun was also found in the car, officers said.