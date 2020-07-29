Officials arrest Longview man in two arson fires

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials have arrested a Longview man in connection with two arson fires in the city in April.
Javonte Williams, 27, is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a criminal trespass charge from July 6 and two warrants for arson, according to online jail records. Bond on the criminal trespass charge is set at $1,000. Bond on the arson charges had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
Williams is a suspect in fires on April 12 and 19, the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office reported. Firefighters responded at about 11:56 p.m. on April 12 to a fire at Alpine Laundry in the 1400 block of Alpine Road. Fire inside the building was quickly extinguished.
