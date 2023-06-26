3 Indiana men arrested for illegal drugs, firearm in Nacogdoches County

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested three man after stopping their vehicle and discovering illegal drugs after a search.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Three Indiana men were charged with possession of illegal drugs after deputies pulled them over in Nacogdoches County Monday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested three man after stopping their vehicle and discovering illegal drugs after a search.

Officials identified the three man driving in the 2022 black Chevrolet Equinox as Dejuan Dawayne Walker, 23, Samuel Xavier Griffin, 20, and Van Jerome Griffin, 24.

Deputies said the car was traveling above the 45 mph speed limit in a construction zone in the 3000-block of S.W. Stallings Drive.

Deputies said that during the stop, they smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Walker had a vape pen containing THC in his pocket and confirmed to deputies he smoked before getting in the vehicle.

Deputies searchd the vehicle and found 16 oxycodone pills, 16.2 lbs. of liquid promethazine medication mixed with codeine, marijuana, 1 lb. of promethazine medication which was not mixed with codeine and a firearm.

They were taken to custody and charged with first and second-degree felonies for possession of a controlled substance, officials said.