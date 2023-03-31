Officials searching for 2 people accused of dumping body on Rusk County road

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has issued two arrest warrants for William Welch, 36, and Stephanie Kravis, 36, as persons of interest in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are searching for two people accused of dumping a body in Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has issued two arrest warrants for William Welch, 36, and Stephanie Kravis, 36, as persons of interest in the case.

On March 30, officials responded to a death investigation on Rusk County Road 169D. Officials said they believe that the person had died in another location and had been taken to Rusk County Road 169D as an attempt to cover up the cause and location of the death.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Kilgore Police Department worked further in the investigation and received a search warrant at 626 Layton Street in Kilgore.

During the search, officials seized a number of suspected drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl and other items believed to be valuable evidence in the death investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said Welch and Kravis are facing criminal charges of possession of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse and engaging in organized criminal activity.

At this time, the RCSO is not releasing the identity of the person as the investigation is active. The family has been notified of the death and the body has been taken for an autopsy.