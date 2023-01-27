Polk County Sheriff's Office search for suspect wanted in scamming case

Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is also wanted in Galveston County for a similar case of defrauding an elderly out of thousands of dollars.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in a scamming case in Polk County.

Officials identified the suspect as Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez, 33, as a contractor from Kingwood.

Officials said Garza-Gonzalez took advantage of an elderly resident by defrauding her of $28,000 and not returning to do the work.

From the investigation, officials obtained a third degree felony warrant for theft of property from an elderly for Garza-Gonzalez.

Garza-Gonzalez is also wanted by the Galveston County for defrauding another elderly victim out of thousands of dollars, officials said.