Polk County Sheriff's Office search for suspect wanted in scamming case

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in a scamming case in Polk County.
Officials identified the suspect as Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez, 33, as a contractor from Kingwood.
Officials said Garza-Gonzalez took advantage of an elderly resident by defrauding her of $28,000 and not returning to do the work.
From the investigation, officials obtained a third degree felony warrant for theft of property from an elderly for Garza-Gonzalez.
Garza-Gonzalez is also wanted by the Galveston County for defrauding another elderly victim out of thousands of dollars, officials said.
Any information on Garza-Gonzalez, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.